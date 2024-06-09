Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 421,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,027.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 405,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

PEG opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

