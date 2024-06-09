Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

