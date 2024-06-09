Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,446 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

