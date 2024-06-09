Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

