Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.