F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 1,000 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total transaction of C$1,564,981.00.
Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,561.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,521.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,399.40. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$939.05 and a 12 month high of C$1,583.70.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current year.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
