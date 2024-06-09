F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 1,000 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total transaction of C$1,564,981.00.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,561.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,521.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,399.40. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$939.05 and a 12 month high of C$1,583.70.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FFH shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,820.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fairfax Financial

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.