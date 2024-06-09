Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 3,419 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 348,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

