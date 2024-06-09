Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.76% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $121,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 216,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 142,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $44.86 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

