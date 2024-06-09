First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 855,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 876,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FF

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$114.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Mining Gold

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 750,000 shares of company stock worth $102,500. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.