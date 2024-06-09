First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,545 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $122,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.13 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.