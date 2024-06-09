FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $196.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $193.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

Get FirstService alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSV

FirstService Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FSV opened at $149.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.