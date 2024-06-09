Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 338,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,421,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

FSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 4,807,537 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

