Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Shares Down 3.1%

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Forvia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

