FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.95. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $75,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

