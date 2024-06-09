Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,366,486. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.