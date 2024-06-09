GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
GAMCO Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Investors Price Performance
Shares of GAMI opened at $25.74 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
