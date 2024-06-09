GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

Several research firms have commented on GDI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

TSE GDI opened at C$32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$30.77 and a 52 week high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.40 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

