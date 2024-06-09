GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,143,000 after purchasing an additional 342,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after buying an additional 504,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $229,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

