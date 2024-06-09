Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

