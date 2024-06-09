Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) PT Raised to $6.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.43. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

