Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 67,619 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $164,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWK opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

