GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,099,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,317,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
