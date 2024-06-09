GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,099,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,317,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$85.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

