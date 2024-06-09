Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $44,529,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $2,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $462,724. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

