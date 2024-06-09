Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down to $55.01

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.01, but opened at $48.30. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 690 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 11.2 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

