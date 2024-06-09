Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Down 3.7%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. 4,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 57,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Greenpro Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

