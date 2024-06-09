HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.84

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 582625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Read Our Latest Report on HCP

HashiCorp Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,065,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.