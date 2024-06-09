Head-To-Head Review: WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) vs. Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and WiSA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 7 0 2.88 WiSA Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $37.11, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than WiSA Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $1.05 billion 5.43 $152.70 million $0.78 37.68 WiSA Technologies $2.08 million 5.93 -$18.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and WiSA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 14.55% 20.67% 16.17% WiSA Technologies -807.54% -964.80% -221.26%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

