HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $105.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s previous close.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,710. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.