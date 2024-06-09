Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 235.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Herc by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Herc stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.81.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

