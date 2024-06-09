Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.29. Highway shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 4,729 shares.

Highway Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Highway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Highway’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

