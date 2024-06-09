Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $151.00 and last traded at $152.15. Approximately 29,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 80,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.85.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOV. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 7.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.