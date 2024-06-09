Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,975 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 103,872 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 81,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 138.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 129,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

