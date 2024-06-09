Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 17,958 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after buying an additional 551,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

