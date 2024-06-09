Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 330.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,489 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ONB opened at $16.30 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp



Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

