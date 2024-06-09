Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,641 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.19 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.79 and a 200 day moving average of $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

