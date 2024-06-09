Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

