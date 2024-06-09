Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

