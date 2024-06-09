Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 163.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.95%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

