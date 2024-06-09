Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Vision worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 13.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 654,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,461,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 102,756 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

