Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 157,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $402.09 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,840 shares of company stock worth $2,362,869 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

