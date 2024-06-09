Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,877 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

