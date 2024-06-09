Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,448,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $11,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3,690.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

National Health Investors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

