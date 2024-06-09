Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Banco Macro by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Banco Macro by 498.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 64,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Banco Macro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.742 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $20.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

