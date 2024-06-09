Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.6 %

SKY opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.