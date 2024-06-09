Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 10,522 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Guess? worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Guess? alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guess? by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Guess? by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,447,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $13,335,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GES opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.