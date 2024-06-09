Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.92% of Tristar Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 92,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 498,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 378,032 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,013,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 813,160 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRIS opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

