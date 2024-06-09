Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.21.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

