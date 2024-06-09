Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 212,098 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212,098 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 27.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 91,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 162,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.