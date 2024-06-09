Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,192 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 26,967 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

EXP opened at $224.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

