Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,525 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

